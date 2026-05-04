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Low risk to public, no travel restrictions needed: WHO on hantavirus outbreak on Atlantic cruise vessel

Three people have succumbed to the hantavirus outbreak on an Atlantic Ocean cruise ship. 

Updated on: May 04, 2026 05:22 pm IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
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An outbreak of Hantavirus outbreak on a cruise vessel in the Atlantic Ocean has created ripples and triggered health concerns across the globe. At least three people have died so far, and one is said to be critical after the outbreak on cruise. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), testing is underway, with at least five more cases of infection suspected.

An archive image of the cruise ship Hondius, in Vlissingen, Netherlands May 17, 2025. (via REUTERS)

Amid concerns, the WHO Europe has said the suspected outbreak of hantavirus presents a low risk to the public.

"The risk to the wider public remains low. There is no need for panic or travel restrictions," the World Health Organization's director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement, AFP reported. Kluge added that hantavirus infections were "uncommon and usually linked to exposure to infected rodents"

In its first statement on the crisis, the vessel's operator Oceanwide Expeditions confirmed three deaths on board the MV Hondius, travelling across from Ushuaia in Argentina to Cape Verde off the coast of west Africa.

What we know about the hantavirus victims

South Africa's health ministry has said that a British national was in critical condition after a Netherlands-based cruise ship was hit by a suspected outbreak of hantavirus.

In its first statement on the crisis, Oceanwide Expeditions confirmed it was dealing with "a serious medical situation" on board the MV Hondius, travelling from Ushuaia in Argentina to Cape Verde.

Confirming the deaths, the operator said two died on board, while another passed awat after disembarking the ship. One passenger is in intensive care in Johannesburg and two others "require urgent medical care," the statement said.

"Dutch authorities have agreed to lead a joint effort to organise the repatriation of the two symptomatic individuals on board MV Hondius from Cape Verde to the Netherlands," the operator said.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde health authorities have said they have decided not to authorise the hantavirus-linked cruise ship to dock at the port of Praia, as a precautionary measure.

With inputs from agencies

 
cruise ship world health organization who europe south africa
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