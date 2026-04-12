Lufthansa cabin crew strike grounds 500 flights, strands 90,000 passengers amid post-Easter travel rush

Air travel across Germany has hit a standstill this weekend as a large-scale strike by Lufthansa cabin crew has forced the cancellation of over 520 flights. Organized by the UFO labour union, the 24-hour walkout is timed to coincide with the heavy travel window following the Easter break, stranding approximately 90,000 passengers at major German hubs.

Lufthansa aircrafts are parked at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP File)

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While the airline has managed to salvage about a third of its scheduled departures by utilizing larger aircraft and sister carriers like Austrian Airlines, the industry group ADV warns that the disruption is extensive, as per a report by news agency Bloomberg.

Union leader Joachim Vazquez Burger placed the blame squarely on management, saying the airline failed to provide a fair deal after months of stalled negotiations. “We are well aware that this may lead to disruptions for people returning from their holidays, and we explicitly regret this. However, this situation could have been avoided – the responsibility lies with Lufthansa, which has so far failed to present a negotiable offer,” he said, as quoted in the report.

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{{^usCountry}} The industrial action indicated a deepening divide between Lufthansa and its workforce. "This escalation is irresponsible, especially at a time when we are facing geopolitical challenges such as extreme fluctuations in jet fuel prices and significant uncertainty for the coming months,” said Lufthansa executive board member Michael Niggemann, as quoted in the report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The industrial action indicated a deepening divide between Lufthansa and its workforce. "This escalation is irresponsible, especially at a time when we are facing geopolitical challenges such as extreme fluctuations in jet fuel prices and significant uncertainty for the coming months,” said Lufthansa executive board member Michael Niggemann, as quoted in the report. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the regional subsidiary, Lufthansa CityLine, recently secured a long-term deal with the Ver.di union, promising substantial salary hikes through 2029, the report noted. However, for the parent company, these recurring labour disputes have become a significant hurdle in improving profit margins.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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