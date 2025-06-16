Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Panel formed to probe bomb threat on Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight forced to return to Germany

ANI |
Jun 16, 2025 12:13 PM IST

The Hyderabad airport said earlier that the flight was diverted as it had still not entered Indian airspace, as the threat was received.

After the Lufthansa flight LH752 flying from Frankfurt to Hyderabad was forced to return to Germany after a bomb threat was received, a committee has been formed to assess the threat as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), officials said on Monday.

Earlier, Lufthansa airline told ANI, "We did not receive a permit to land in Hyderabad, and that's why the aircraft took a U-turn and returned."(Representational/REUTERS)
According to official sources, the Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight took off from Frankfurt on June 15 and was supposed to reach its destination early this morning. However, after an email was received at Hyderabad airport about targeting the flight with a bomb at 6:01 PM on June 15, out of an abundance of caution, the flight was advised to return.

Also read: Lufthansa flight to Hyderabad returns to Frankfurt after bomb threat

"A bomb threat assessment committee was formed, and all procedures were followed as per SOP. In the interest of safety, the airline was advised to divert back to the origin or the nearest suitable airport," said an official source.

Meanwhile, a Lufthansa spokesperson said that the flight was diverted out of an abundance of caution, and that the passengers were provided accommodation as they departed for Hyderabad today.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Lufthansa flight LH752 from Frankfurt to Hyderabad returned to its point of departure after authorities were made aware of a bomb threat posted on social media," the spokesperson said, adding further, "The safety of our passengers and crew is Lufthansa's highest priority. Affected passengers were provided with accommodation in Frankfurt and will be continuing their journey to Hyderabad today."

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

In a similar incident on June 13, a Delhi-bound Air India flight coming from Thailand's Phuket received a bomb threat and made an emergency landing on the island, according to airport authorities. The Air India flight AI 379 took off from Phuket at 9.30 and was on its way to New Delhi before it was diverted.

Monday, June 16, 2025
