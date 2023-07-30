Lunar extravaganza! Supermoon to light up the skies on first August 2023. Here's all you need to know celestial miracle

Skywatchers are in for a celestial delight as August arrives with not one but two full moons, both of which are supermoons. Following a weekend of meteor showers, Tuesday, August 1st, will bring the first of these dazzling lunar displays, known as the sturgeon moon. The supermoon phenomenon makes it slightly larger and brighter than a typical full moon, creating a captivating sight for all who gaze upon the night sky.

Following a weekend of meteor showers, Tuesday, August 1st, will bring the first of these dazzling lunar displays, known as the sturgeon moon.

The name "sturgeon moon" has a historical significance, dating back to the time when Native Americans, Colonial America, and Europeans observed full moons and attributed specific names to them. The moniker originated from the giant sturgeon's abundance in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain during the summer months.

These majestic fish, often referred to as living fossils, have existed largely unchanged for over 100 million years. Sadly, due to overfishing and habitat loss, their populations have dramatically declined.

The Supermoon Spectacle Explained

A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit brings it closer to Earth than usual, resulting in an impressive cosmic show for sky gazers. While the August 1st sturgeon moon peaks at 2:32 p.m. ET, it will still appear full and radiant when it rises above the southeast horizon after sunset. The supermoon designation enhances its beauty, making it appear larger and brighter than a standard full moon.

Not Just a One-Time Event

This year, 2023, is a special one for supermoons, with a total of four such occurrences. Notably, the August 30th full moon will be a blue moon, signifying the second full moon of the month. So, mark your calendars for two moonlit evenings of enchantment.

Each full moon's name holds cultural significance and has ties to various traditions. The practice of naming full moons comes from diverse sources, including indigenous peoples, colonial settlers, and European cultures. Interestingly, these names were originally attributed to the entire lunar month, not just the night of the full moon itself.

