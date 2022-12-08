Home / World News / Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Indonesia

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Indonesia

world news
Published on Dec 08, 2022 11:07 AM IST

Indonesia Earthquake: The quake was 37.4 km (23.24 miles) below the earth's surface, the USGS said.

Indonesia Earthquake: The quake was 37.4 km (23.24 miles) below the earth's surface, the USGS said.(Representational)
Reuters |

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Abepura in Indonesia on Thursday, United States Geological Survey said.

The quake was 37.4 km (23.24 miles) below the earth's surface, the USGS said.

indonesia
