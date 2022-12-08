Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Indonesia Earthquake: The quake was 37.4 km (23.24 miles) below the earth's surface, the USGS said.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Abepura in Indonesia on Thursday, United States Geological Survey said.
The quake was 37.4 km (23.24 miles) below the earth's surface, the USGS said.
