Magnitude 5 earthquake hits the coast of northern California
Reuters |
The quake was at a depth of 8 km (4.97 miles), the USGS said.
An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck off the coast of northern California on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 8 km (4.97 miles), the USGS said.
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics