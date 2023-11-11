Magnitude 5 earthquake hits the coast of northern California

An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck off the coast of northern California on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Quake stuck on Friday(Rep image)

The quake was at a depth of 8 km (4.97 miles), the USGS said.

