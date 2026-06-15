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6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Philippines

The quake hit off the coast of Mindanao island at 5:18 pm (0918 GMT) at a depth of 112 kilometres (69.5 miles), the USGS reported.

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 04:14 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey, AFP reported.

Residents walk past debris from a damaged building in General Santos, southern Philippines following earthquake.(AP Photo)

The quake hit off the coast of Mindanao island at 5:18 pm (0918 GMT) at a depth of 112 kilometres (69.5 miles), according to USGS.

Philippine state seismology agency Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol told DZMM radio that Monday's quake originated along the Philippine Trench and was not linked to the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Mindanao on June 8, with the epicentres located more than 250 kilometres apart, Reuters reported.

65 killed, over 200 injured in June 8 quake

At least 65 people were killed and more than 200 were injured on June 8 after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern city of General Santos in the Philippines, according to Reuters.

A tsunami warning was also issued along parts of the coasts of Indonesia, the Philippines, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a separate alert.

The Philippines and neighbouring countries frequently experience earthquakes due to their location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire" — a zone of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

 
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