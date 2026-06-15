6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Philippines

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey, AFP reported.

Residents walk past debris from a damaged building in General Santos, southern Philippines following earthquake.(AP Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The quake hit off the coast of Mindanao island at 5:18 pm (0918 GMT) at a depth of 112 kilometres (69.5 miles), according to USGS.

Philippine state seismology agency Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol told DZMM radio that Monday's quake originated along the Philippine Trench and was not linked to the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Mindanao on June 8, with the epicentres located more than 250 kilometres apart, Reuters reported.

65 killed, over 200 injured in June 8 quake

At least 65 people were killed and more than 200 were injured on June 8 after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern city of General Santos in the Philippines, according to Reuters.

A tsunami warning was also issued along parts of the coasts of Indonesia, the Philippines, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a separate alert.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Visuals on social media platform X purportedly showed buildings collapsing during the earthquake. One viral clip appeared to show a shelter collapsing at a school ground where children had assembled. The video later showed a teacher helping students practise earthquake safety measures before the structure gave way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visuals on social media platform X purportedly showed buildings collapsing during the earthquake. One viral clip appeared to show a shelter collapsing at a school ground where children had assembled. The video later showed a teacher helping students practise earthquake safety measures before the structure gave way. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In another video shared on social media, residents were seen running for safety as a building collapsed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another video shared on social media, residents were seen running for safety as a building collapsed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had suspended school classes in affected areas of Mindanao and called on residents in coastal areas to evacuate immediately, AFP reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had suspended school classes in affected areas of Mindanao and called on residents in coastal areas to evacuate immediately, AFP reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Move to higher ground now. Do not wait," he said. "Your life is more important than anything left behind." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Move to higher ground now. Do not wait," he said. "Your life is more important than anything left behind." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Philippines and neighbouring countries frequently experience earthquakes due to their location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire" — a zone of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

philippines earthquake Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON