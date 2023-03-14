Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Eastern New Guinea region, Papua New Guinea
Earthquake Papua New Guinea: The quake was 448 km (278 miles) north-northwest of Port Moresby and estimated at a depth of 200 km, EMSC said
An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck eastern Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was 448 km (278 miles) north-northwest of Port Moresby and estimated at a depth of 200 km, EMSC added.
