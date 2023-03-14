Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Eastern New Guinea region, Papua New Guinea

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Eastern New Guinea region, Papua New Guinea

Published on Mar 14, 2023 06:49 AM IST

Earthquake Papua New Guinea: The quake was 448 km (278 miles) north-northwest of Port Moresby and estimated at a depth of 200 km, EMSC said

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck eastern Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was 448 km (278 miles) north-northwest of Port Moresby and estimated at a depth of 200 km, EMSC added.

