Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits offshore from Fiji region, no tsunami warning

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits offshore from Fiji region, no tsunami warning

world news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 01:12 PM IST

Earthquake Fiji: There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.

Earthquake Fiji: There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake.(Representational)
Reuters |

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit 399 km (248 miles) west-northwest of Suva, Fiji, at a depth of 587.2 kms, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Saturday.

Read more: Twitter manager vomited after Elon Musk ordered him to fire employees: Report

There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
earthquake fiji
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP