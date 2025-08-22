Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Magnitude 8 earthquake hits Drake Passage: USGS

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 22, 2025 08:12 am IST

Magnitude 8 earthquake hits Drake Passage: USGS

A Magnitude 8 earthquake struck the Drake Passage region on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The Drake Passage is located between South America's Cape Horn and the South Shetland Islands of Antarctica(X/NCS)
The Drake Passage is located between South America's Cape Horn and the South Shetland Islands of Antarctica(X/NCS)

The German Research Center for Geosciences, however, measured the earthquake's magnitude at 7.1.

The Drake Passage, located between South America's Cape Horn and the South Shetland Islands of Antarctica, is a deep and wide waterway that connects the southwestern Atlantic and southeastern Pacific Oceans.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS), meanwhile, said the earthquake was of magnitude 7.4 that struck at a depth of 36 kilometres at 7:46 am (IST).

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Magnitude 8 earthquake hits Drake Passage: USGS
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On