Magnitude 8 earthquake hits Drake Passage: USGS
A Magnitude 8 earthquake struck the Drake Passage region on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The German Research Center for Geosciences, however, measured the earthquake's magnitude at 7.1.
The Drake Passage, located between South America's Cape Horn and the South Shetland Islands of Antarctica, is a deep and wide waterway that connects the southwestern Atlantic and southeastern Pacific Oceans.
The National Center for Seismology (NCS), meanwhile, said the earthquake was of magnitude 7.4 that struck at a depth of 36 kilometres at 7:46 am (IST).
