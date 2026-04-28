Majority of Canadians believe Carney has performed well as he marks one year in office

Toronto: On the anniversary of Prime Minister Mark Carney leading the ruling Liberal Party to an unexpected return to power, a majority of Canadians believe he has performed well in enhancing the country’s global reputation and in trying to diversify when it comes to trade partners, but are concerned over his handling of affordability.

Prime Minister Mark Carney responds to a question during an event in Ottawa. (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Liberal Party trailed the opposition Conservatives by double digit margins through most of 2024 and at the time Carney assumed charge from Justin Trudeau but he managed to turn the polls around and form a minority government after Federal elections were called on April 28 last year. However, it was at the head of yet another minority government, the third such outcome in a row. In the 2025 election, the Liberals captured 169 seats, up nine from 2021, and the Conservatives grew their presence from 119 to 144.

On Monday, as three newly elected MPs joined the House of Commons, the Liberals enjoyed a majority, with 174 members in the 543-strong chamber, thanks to five defections and the recent by-election wins.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A survey released by the non-partisan Angus Reid Institute (ARI) on Monday found that a majority of Canadians, 64%, believed the Carney government has met or exceeded expectations on improving Canada’s international reputation, in diversifying Canada’s trade partners (57%) and managing its relationship with the United States (56%). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A survey released by the non-partisan Angus Reid Institute (ARI) on Monday found that a majority of Canadians, 64%, believed the Carney government has met or exceeded expectations on improving Canada’s international reputation, in diversifying Canada’s trade partners (57%) and managing its relationship with the United States (56%). {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} After taking over the government, Carney gradually renewed the relationship with India, as part of the trade diversification effort, with negotiations towards a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) expected to be completed by the end of this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After taking over the government, Carney gradually renewed the relationship with India, as part of the trade diversification effort, with negotiations towards a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) expected to be completed by the end of this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But those sampled felt it has fallen short when it comes to improving housing affordability (at 67%) and in addressing the high cost of living (70%). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But those sampled felt it has fallen short when it comes to improving housing affordability (at 67%) and in addressing the high cost of living (70%). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ARI pointed out that it is “concerns from Canadians over pocketbooks that linger”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ARI pointed out that it is “concerns from Canadians over pocketbooks that linger”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Overall, Canadians are evenly divided as to whether the one-year-old government has at least met their own bar on key election promises (41%) as say it hasn’t lived up to its goals (41%),” ARI noted.

Those issues are driving a sense of pessimism with more Canadians likely to believe their country is on the wrong track (42%) than the right one (34%).

Overall, Carney enjoys a 58% approval ratings and though elections are not due for another three years, the ruling party has the support of 42% of respondents, seven points higher than that for the Conservatives.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirudh Bhattacharyya ...Read More Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb. Read Less

liberal party canada Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON