‘Make no mistake’ US will act if China threatens its sovereignty, says Joe Biden

Amidst growing tension with China over a suspected spy balloon, US President Joe Biden said that the United States will act to protect if Beijing threatens its sovereignty.

"I am committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world. But make no mistake: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did," Joe Biden said in his State of the Union Address on Tuesday night.

US downed the suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean last week, drawing a strong reaction from China. The US accused China of violating American sovereignty and international law.

"Let’s be clear: winning the competition with China should unite all of us. We face serious challenges across the world. But in the past two years, democracies have become stronger, not weaker,” Joe Biden said.

Joe Biden also said that two years into his administration, autocracies have grown weaker, not stronger.

"America is rallying the world again to meet those challenges, from climate and global health, to food insecurity, to terrorism and territorial aggression,” he said in his address, adding, “Allies are stepping up, spending more and doing more. And bridges are forming between partners in the Pacific and those in the Atlantic. And those who bet against America are learning just how wrong they are. It’s never a good bet to bet against America.”

