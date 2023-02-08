Home / World News / US economy better positioned to grow than any 'on Earth', says Prez Biden

US economy better positioned to grow than any 'on Earth', says Prez Biden

Published on Feb 08, 2023

"The pandemic disrupted our supply chains and Putin's unfair and brutal war in Ukraine disrupted energy supplies as well as food supplies," Biden said during his State of the Union address.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, US.(REUTERS)
President Joe Biden said in an address to Congress Tuesday that the US economy is better positioned to grow "than any country on Earth," despite disruptions from Covid-19 and Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"But we're better positioned than any country on Earth right now."

joe biden
