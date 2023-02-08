‘Outrageous’: Biden slams big oil firms, pharma giants over profits

US President Joe Biden accused big oil companies of profiteering during the recent oil crisis, and urged a huge tax hike on corporate stock buybacks to steer them to invest more in production.

"Last year, they made $200 billion in the midst of a global energy crisis. I think it's outrageous," Biden said.

Biden also blasted big pharmaceutical companies for "unfairly" charging high prices, saying Americans "pay more for prescription drugs than any major nation on Earth."