Malaysia: 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurs near capital city Kuala Lumpur

Published on Aug 29, 2022 11:39 AM IST

The quake occurred at around 8.59 am today with the epicentre at 566 km SW of Kuala Lumpur and the depth at 10 Km.

A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes. (Reuters)
A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes. (Reuters)
ANI |

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit near Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 29-08-2022, 08:59:15 IST, Lat: -0.97 & Long: 98.68, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 566km SW of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia", the National Centre for Seismology said in a statement.

The quake occurred at around 8.59 am today with the epicentre at 566 km SW of Kuala Lumpur and the depth at 10 Km. The latitude was found to be -0.97 whereas the longitude was 98.68.

Earlier, on Tuesday, an earthquake hit the waters off the southwestern coast of Sumatra island at around 9:30 pm, nearest to Bengkulu, South Sumatra and Lampung provinces.

Also Read | Debris from Chinese rocket lit-up night sky over Malaysia I NASA slams Beijing

The epicentre of the quake was in the sea about 64 kilometres from shore.

However, no casualties or damages were immediately reported by authorities.

