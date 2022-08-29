Malaysia: 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurs near capital city Kuala Lumpur
The quake occurred at around 8.59 am today with the epicentre at 566 km SW of Kuala Lumpur and the depth at 10 Km.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit near Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 29-08-2022, 08:59:15 IST, Lat: -0.97 & Long: 98.68, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 566km SW of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia", the National Centre for Seismology said in a statement.
The quake occurred at around 8.59 am today with the epicentre at 566 km SW of Kuala Lumpur and the depth at 10 Km. The latitude was found to be -0.97 whereas the longitude was 98.68.
Earlier, on Tuesday, an earthquake hit the waters off the southwestern coast of Sumatra island at around 9:30 pm, nearest to Bengkulu, South Sumatra and Lampung provinces.
The epicentre of the quake was in the sea about 64 kilometres from shore.
However, no casualties or damages were immediately reported by authorities.
