Malaysia flood: 41 dead, 8 missing as heavy rains forecasted in coastal states
world news

Malaysia flood: 41 dead, 8 missing as heavy rains forecasted in coastal states

Aerial view shows vehicles and buildings inundated by floods in Shah Alam's Taman Sri Muda, one of the worst hit neighbourhoods in Selangor state, Malaysia.(Reuters)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 04:37 AM IST
ANI | , Kuala Lampur

The death toll from heavy seasonal floods in Malaysia has risen to 41, with eight people still missing, the police said on Friday.

It was previously reported that 27 people were killed in the floods. At present, there are 26 men, 13 women and two children killed in the floods.

"Of the 41 deaths, 25 were reported in Selangor, 15 in Pahang and one man in Kelantan," Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said, as quoted by The Star newspaper.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rains and thunder storms in the coastal states of Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan on Saturday.

Flooding is common in Malaysia during the rainy season, but it turned disastrous after torrential rains hit the country's east on December 17 and continued until December 19. The heavy rains stopped on Monday and the flood waters began to recede, buy they are still up to 5 feet high in many regions of the country.

