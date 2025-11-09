Malaysia says no tsunami threat after magnitude 5.4 Andaman sea earthquake

An earthquake struck the Andaman sea on Sunday afternoon, raising concerns across coastal areas, including Malaysia, before authorities there confirmed that there was no tsunami threat. No Tsunami threat for Malaysia after 5.8 magnitude earthquake near Andaman islands, says Jabatan Meteorologi Malaysia(Representative image)

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the quake, measuring magnitude 5.4, occurred at 12:06 pm (IST) at a depth of 90 km beneath the Earth’s crust.

“EQ of M: 5.4, On: 09/11/2025 12:06:28 IST, Lat: 12.49 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Andaman Sea,” the NCS said in a post on X. The tremors were felt across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, but no casualties or damage have been reported so far.

MET Malaysia rules out tsunami risk

Malaysia’s meteorological department, Jabatan Meteorologi Malaysia, later confirmed that the quake posed no danger to its coastline.

“Simple M5.8 earthquake in the Andaman Islands at 2:38 pm, 9 November 2025. The epicenter is at 12.5° North and 93.7° East with a depth of 124 km. 117km Southeast of North Andaman, India. No tsunami threat to Malaysia,” MET Malaysia said in a post on 'X'.

While the NCS estimated the quake’s strength at 5.4, other international monitoring agencies reported slightly different figures. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) recorded it as a magnitude 6.07 quake at a depth of just 10 km, while the United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured it at 5.5.

This was a shallow earthquake, such quakes are closer to the surface and tend to cause stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands lie within one of the world’s most seismically active regions and are classified as a Zone V seismic area.