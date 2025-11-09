Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on Richter scale jolted India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 12:06 pm (IST) on Sunday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The epicenter was at 90 km, NCS said on X. No loss of life or property has been reported so far. Photo for representation.

No loss of life or property has been reported as yet.

Meanwhile, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.07 on Richter scale. GFZ said the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles). United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake that hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands measured 5.5 on Richter scale.

Soon after the earthquake, Malaysia said there was no tsunami threat following the tremors.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes since the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands falls among the world's most seismically active belts and is categorised as Zone V seismic zone. It comprises entire northeastern India, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttaranchal, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, parts of North Bihar and Andaman & Nicobar islands, according to the information provided by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.