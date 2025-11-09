‘Patriotic’ or ‘RSS’? Row over song by Kerala school students on Vande Bharat Express

Kerala school students singing a song at the launch of Vande Bharat Express on Saturday has triggered a slugfest after chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that students were made to sing an “RSS song”. The row erupted after Southern Railways posted a video of the school students singing onboard the newly launched Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express on Saturday. (Photo for representation)(PTI)

The students who sung the song in question belong to Saraswathi Vidyalaya.

Also read: ‘If war breaks out…’: Afghanistan's big warning to Pakistan as peace talks fall flat again

Following the row, the school has reportedly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarifying that the students onboard the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express from Ernakulam to Bengaluru were singing a patriotic Malayalam song titled "Paramapavitramathamie Mannil Bharathambaye Poojikkan" and had no words that challenge the secular fabric or national unity of the country.

‘RSS song’ in school | What is the controversy

1. Southern Railways posts the video on X

Southern Railways posted several videos and photographs of the students onboard the newly launched Vande Bharat Express from Ernakulam to Bengaluru.

One of the posts was showed students singing the a song, a video which was later deleted following the backlash over allegations of it being an “RSS song”. In another video, the students were seen singing their school song.

Watch video here:

Kerala CM condemns the act

CM Vijayan said that the students were singing song of the rightwing organisation RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). He condemned the act saying that including the song of the RSS in the official programme of the government is a violation of constitutional principles.

Also read: ‘…if they do it’: Rajnath Singh on India's response if Pak conducts nuclear tests

Using the country's largest public sector undertaking, the Railways, by the Sangh Parivar for spreading their alleged communal political propaganda is unacceptable, the CM was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

By sharing on social media the singing of the RSS song on the train by the students with the caption -- 'a patriotic song' -- makes a mockery of the Southern Railway and the Indian national movement, the Marxist veteran claimed.

Congress voices opposition

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, VD Satheesan, said that making students sing the RSS song as part of a government programme was "illegal and undemocratic".

He alleged that the BJP was trying to implement in Kerala the politics of division as seen in north India.

Also read: Probe on after ISIS operative, serial rapist seen using mobile phone in Bengaluru jail in viral video

"Just as it uses constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission, for political purposes, the central government is now using the Indian Railways for communal propaganda," Satheesan said.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Ramesh Chennithala termed as "a highly despicable political conspiracy", the reported act of making students sing the RSS song onboard the Vande Bharat.

It is tantamount to insulting the nation itself, he said.

Chennithala said that all government and constitutional institutions "should show the dignity to refrain from such actions".

School reaches out to PM

As the controversy raged, the Kerala school reportedly wrote to PM Modi expressing their anguish over the turn of events. “Our humble question is: Can’t our children sing a patriotic song that praises our motherland? Such actions discourage the spirit of nationalism among young minds,” India Today quoted the school letter.

Also read: Gurugram bars now liable for drunk drivers, says top cop, with a swipe at Thar, Bullet owners

It further said that song did not contain “words or sentiments against secularism or national unity.” "It only expresses reverence towards Bharat Mata and pride in our nation," the letter read.

The school added that the removal of the video from Southern Railways' X account “deeply saddened” the students, parents, teachers and the well-wishers.

Kerala education minister orders probe

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty has ordered probe into the matter, PTI reported. The minister stated that using students to promote political or communal agendas during government events amounts to a violation of constitutional principles. The inquiry will examine whether there were lapses in involving students in an official function and whether the platform was misused for political or ideological purposes.

"Protecting the secular national values of the country is the responsibility of the government, and we will ensure that," Sivankutty said. Based on the inquiry report, further action will be taken, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)