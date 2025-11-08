Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: Full schedule, ticket prices and route details

The Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will begin operations on November 11. The high-speed train will reduce travel time between the two cities to approximately eight hours and forty minutes. It will connect key IT, commercial, and educational hubs across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Fares for the chair car have been set at Rs1,095, while the executive class will cost ₹ 2,289.

The Railways has announced fares for the Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express route, according to a report by Deccan Herald (DH).

Fare details

Fares for the chair car have been set at Rs1,095, while the executive class will cost Rs2,289. These prices exclude reservation charges, supplementary fees, catering costs, and GST. Passengers travelling from Ernakulam to Bengaluru will pay a slightly higher fare if they choose the onboard catering option, which includes lunch or dinner during the journey.

Route details

The KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Vande Bharat will stop at major cities along the route including Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem, catering to professionals, students, and tourists alike.

The inauguration ceremony will be live-streamed at stations across Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem, where passengers, students, elected representatives, and dignitaries are expected to participate.

According to a Railway Board notification issued on Friday, train number 26651 KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Junction Vande Bharat Express will leave Bengaluru at 5.10 am and reach Ernakulam Junction at 1.50 pm, reported PTI.

The return service, 26652 Ernakulam Junction–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, will depart Ernakulam at 2.20 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at 11 pm.

In a major boost to southern connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Ernakulam–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, marking the launch of the first inter-state semi-high-speed train service linking Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, the Southern Railway announced.

Officials said the new service will strengthen business, education, and tourism ties between the three southern states. The train, featuring eight coaches, runs through major cities including Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Krishnarajapuram, before reaching KSR Bengaluru. It is also the third Vande Bharat train originating from Kerala, news agency PTI reported.

“The KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express will provide seamless connectivity between Ernakulam, Kerala’s commercial hub, and Bengaluru, the region’s key cosmopolitan centre,” the Southern Railway said in a press note.

Currently, the intercity express between Ernakulam and Bengaluru takes over 11 hours to cover the 583-km route. The new Vande Bharat will cut travel time to just 8 hours and 40 minutes, offering the fastest connection between the two cities, officials said.

