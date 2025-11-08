‘Just take the metro’: Bengaluru man’s viral traffic rant backfires as netizens school him

A city resident’s frustrated post about the city’s traffic nightmare has gone viral, but this time, netizens have a rather practical suggestion, “Take the Metro!”. The post, which compared an 18-km journey from Yeshwantpur to Jayanagar to a 120-km drive from Navi Mumbai to Pune, struck a chord with many Bengalureans.(PTI Photo)

The post, which compared an 18-km journey from Yeshwantpur to Jayanagar to a 120-km drive from Navi Mumbai to Pune, struck a chord with many Bengalureans tired of gridlocked roads.

“Bangalore traffic has become so hopeless, going from Yeshwantpur to Jayanagar (18 km) is like going from Navi Mumbai to Pune (120 km). Incorrigible, irretrievable, gargantuan disaster!” the resident wrote.

However, the dramatic comparison didn’t evoke much sympathy, instead, it triggered a wave of replies pointing out that the entire stretch is already connected by the Namma Metro’s Green Line.

“This stretch has metro, so complaining about traffic congestion is ridiculous,” one user wrote.

“If people continue to use cars when there’s a good metro option, what can anyone do about it!” another commented.

Others reminded the poster that the Metro takes barely 25 minutes from Yeshwantpur to Jayanagar, with no interchanges required.

“Park your car, take the Metro,” one user urged, while another added, “Even if it doesn’t save much time, it gives you peace of mind.”

A few sarcastic responses also joined in, “If you’re too proud to take the Metro, try the helicopter rides, they take hardly 6.5 minutes!” a user joked.

Some were simply shocked that even this stretch of the city, considered relatively better connected, faces such severe traffic.

“Wait, even that side of Bengaluru’s traffic is this bad? I thought ORR had the monopoly on suffering!” one user quipped.

The viral exchange once again highlights Bengaluru’s worsening traffic and the need for behavioural change, with citizens urged to switch to public transport, especially now that the Namma Metro’s Green and Purple Lines cover key residential and office corridors across the city.

