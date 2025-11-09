‘…if they do it’: Rajnath Singh on India's response if Pak conducts nuclear tests

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has said India is “prepared for any eventuality.” He was responding to a renewed concern after US President Donald Trump claimed that Pakistan has “secretly” been testing nuclear weapons. Rajnath Singh plays down Donald Trump’s Pakistan nuclear claim: ‘Let’s first see if they do it’(File photos)

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Rajnath Singh addressed the heightened speculation following Trump’s recent remarks on a CBS show.

When asked about the alleged nuclear developments in Pakistan, Singh said India was not rattled by such reports. “Those who want to test, let them; how can we stop them?” he said. However, he reiterated New Delhi's preparedness, saying, “Whatever happens, we are prepared for any eventuality.”

Pressed on whether India would follow suit if Pakistan went ahead with a test, Singh replied, “Let’s first see if they do it.”

Pakistan's 'secret nuclear test'

The defence minister's comments came days after President Trump announced that the US would resume nuclear weapons testing after more than 30 years, citing recent tests by “other countries.” He argued that the United States should not be the only nation refraining from testing while others continue underground trials.

Trump specifically mentioned Pakistan as an example, alleging that Islamabad continues to carry out nuclear tests.

Earlier, the ministry of external affairs had taken note of the Republican President's statement, adding that Pakistan’s nuclear record was “clandestine and illegal.”

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Clandestine and illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan’s history, that is centered around decades of smuggling, export control violations, secret partnerships, AQ Khan network and further proliferation.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan has dismissed Trump’s assertion, with a senior official telling CBS News that the country maintains a “unilateral moratorium” on nuclear testing.

Islamabad insisted it “was not the first to carry out nuclear tests and will not be the first to resume them,” reaffirming its commitment to restraint despite not being a signatory to the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).