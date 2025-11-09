HT Interview: NDA will get a clear majority in Bihar elections, says Rajnath Singh

Union defence minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajnath Singh believes that victory and defeat in the Bihar state assembly elections hinge on the image of the political leadership of competing coalitions. People have a choice between the clean images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar or the ‘jungle raj’ of Lalu Prasad that still haunts their memory, he said, adding that voters will weigh the past and the present before casting their ballot. In his first interview after Operation Sindoor, Singh spoke in detail about the Bihar elections as well as matters related to the defence ministry with Hindustan Editor-in-chief Shashi Shekhar, Hindustan Times Editor-in-chief R Sukumar and Hindustan political editor Madan Jaira. Edited excerpts. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh during an interview at his residence in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

What are your expectations from the Bihar polls?

The National Democratic Alliance will get a clear majority. I am not the only one, but even those experts who aren’t our supporters are conceding it. Even they accept that we are winning. I, too, believe that a clear majority is a given and I won’t rule out even a two-thirds majority.

Why is the NDA winning even after 20 years in power when rumours are doing the rounds about the chief minister’s health? Do you think actions like distributing ₹10,000 to every woman, increased old-age pensions and a promise to waive electricity bills are playing a role in ensuring your victory?

At times, steps are taken for social empowerment. The government also initiates moves to increase the purchasing power of the masses. But, when people compare the tenures of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar with that of the previous government. They realise that only the NDA government is capable of good governance. People trust our government. This trust will lead to victory.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been out of power for the last two decades. Many of the voters added to the electorate during this time haven’t witnessed his rule. But by constantly harping on ‘jungle raj’, aren’t you creating a fear psychosis among the electorate?

People are driven by the image of political parties. They assess the image of a coalition. The BJP-led coalition has successfully met people’s expectations. This is a big plus for us. On the other hand. people haven’t forgotten the image Bihar earned during the Rashtriya Janata Dal rule. NDA, on the other hand, broke that image and led Bihar on the path of growth and development. People trust us. They believe that they need an NDA for the future too. They also fear a return of the earlier times. Those who haven’t witnessed RJD rule have heard about it. They naturally compare the leaders of the Mahagathbadhan (the opposition alliance) and the NDA. Whether it’s the Bihar chief minister or the Prime Minister of India, people are driven by their image.

You are involved in welfare politics and distributing ₹10,000 to women. But not much attention is being given towards industrialising the state, arresting the migration, strengthening agriculture?

As far as industrialisation is concerned, people understand that it can only take off if the law and order situation is robust. People are witness to the fact that under the NDA rule the law and order situation has improved. Infrastructure is being developed. It’s that the pace of industrialisation isn’t what we desire. This is the reason the NDA has stressed this issue in its manifesto. We have presented to the people policies like creating 100 MSME (Medium, small and micro enterprises) parks and setting an industry in every district. We have created a manifesto keeping people’s expectations in mind.

During the current elections youth in Bihar was vocal about migration. They feel they don’t have a future in the state. Have they no option but to leave the state for employment?

I would beg to differ. Earlier this feeling was dominant that they would have to migrate. Today there’s a marked improvement and the rate of migration has come down as compared to the past.

But migration from Bihar is still the highest in the country. In such a scenario’s what challenge does Mahagathbadhan’s promise that they would give government jobs to every family pose for you? Is their promise feasible?

It’s impossible. It would have been better had they promised they would offer some kind of employment opportunity to every family. A government job to a member of every family is impossible. We calculated that it would cost ₹12 lakh crore to fulfil this promise.

(Jan Suraaj Party party leader) Prashant Kishor has been active in Bihar for a long time. How do you view his presence?

He’s become irrelevant.

But after (former prime minister ) Chandra Shekhar he’s the only one to have conducted a padyatra (foot march) at such a scale. The youth are attracted towards him and he made migration a key issue

I agree that’s true. But Prashant Kishor has failed to convince the public that he would be able to form the government all by himself. People understand everything. At best, he would be able to win a couple of seats.

We can hear rumblings of discontent in your party. Your former colleague (former Union power minister) R.K. Singh is now quite vocal?

It’s a big party. A couple of statements by some people are actually irrelevant.

There was a Rajput leader from Bihar, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who wasn’t inducted in the cabinet neither was RK Singh. Don’t you think the Rajput community would be upset with you?

It’s the Prime Minister’s prerogative who will be a minister. Those who were ministers earlier aren’t today but can be entrusted with the job tomorrow. But there’s no guarantee that someone would be a minister forever. Things keep changing. But people keep having this delusion that I am a minister and will remain in the saddle forever. Rudy didn’t become a minister but was offered a Lok Sabha seat and he registered a fantastic win.

Rahul Gandhi has once again levelled allegations of vote theft in Haryana elections. How important is this issue?

It’s a non issue. Yes he’s doing every bit to make it one. I would say if he has evidence he should present it to the Election Commission. The commission is also asking for evidence to conduct an inquiry. but he isn’t providing it.

Why doesn’t the Election Commission take a suo motu action?

The election commission has done everything in its power. If he has any evidence then no one other than the election commission can conduct an inquiry in it. That’s the reason he should submit his evidence to the election commission.

West Bengal too is witnessing protests against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ?

Those protesting against SIR are the ones trying to shield the infiltrators.

But thwarting infiltration is your government’s job?

The government has undertaken many steps. But our government has been in power for the last 10-11 years while the infiltration has been going on for long.

SIR may not impact the electoral reality but it’s emerging as a key political issue against the centre among all the political parties? Are they united on this issue?

I believe it’s not a non-issue for the common person. As far as opposition being united is concerned, they should be united. But it’s not the case. If the opposition was united they wouldn’t have dragged their feet on announcing their chief ministerial candidate till the last minute. Reality is they aren’t speaking clearly on the issue even today.

You are forming the government in Bihar but the reality is that this is the only state where the BJP doesn’t have a single chief ministerial face. Why?

Here we have an NDA. We have already settled the NDA leadership in the state and Nitish Kumar is our face.

But he left you twice?

Yes, he left for a short duration but when he realized there’s no better option than the BJP, he returned.

But as the BJP doesn’t have a face is it a compulsion that Nitish will remain the face?

This has been the trend. We have a coalition and we shouldn’t have a crisis of confidence. As the biggest faction in the coalition it’s our duty to maintain it.

But in Bihar the BJP can’t do much without Nitish. Even the RJD that has a strong vote base can’t do anything on its own. How will this deadlock end?

Don’t call it a deadlock. Look at it this way. We don’t betray the one we trust. We want to establish this fact.

Let’s talk about the defence ministry. Recently we signed a defence pact with the US. Not many details are out in the open. Is it the renewal of an old pact or there are some new elements to it? How will it benefit India?

India will benefit in terms of defence production. It’s our endeavour that most of the defence equipment should be manufactured within the country. Developed countries should transfer technology and manufacturing should happen in India. We are focusing on mutual cooperation. As far as defence equipment is concerned, earlier India would import a lot; now, we have started exporting. In future, we are planning to increase exports and increase our production with the help of technology transfer from other nations.

How self-reliant are we in the defence sector?

We are quite ahead.

But we are still assembling most of the equipment --whether they are mobile phones or fighter planes. Engine for Tejas is being sourced from outside too. When will we make our own?

Many things are being manufactured within the country. Mobiles are being manufactured here. In the case of fighter jet engines, we are in talks with nations who manufacture jet engines for technology transfer or joint manufacture within India. We have witnessed some good progress.

So will jet engines be manufactured in India within five to seven years?

Definitely!

Is the US ready for joint production with India?

In principle yes. But it’s not only the US, many other countries are involved too.

It’s been said that during the Operation Sindoor, Chinese and Western weapons were being tested and the Chinese weapons proved to be quite successful?

We used made-in-India weapons and were successful.

You mentioned the US India defence deal but have our relations with the US improved?

Why did they get into an agreement with us is a question that needs to be asked to them.

In Eastern Ladakh, India and China have fielded 50,000 soldiers each on the borders. When will they disengage?

The numbers have come down. China has also brought their numbers down. I had a talk with the Chinese defence minister recently in Malaysia on this issue. He made a proposal that tensions shouldn’t escalate. For this, discussions between the armies should continue.

Why is there a delay in the creation of theatre commands? Is there still some communication gap between the tri-services chiefs as we keep hearing their statements?

The armed forces are being integrated after seeking their approval. A lot of progress has been made. Theaterisation will happen.

Has the constitution of Chief of Defence Staff made any difference?

It’s his responsibility. He’s playing an important role in theaterisation

There’s apparent peace on the LOC (Line of control) since Operation Sindoor, but President Trump has disclosed that Pakistan is preparing for a nuclear test. As defence minister, how do you view it?

Those who want to test, let them; how can we stop them?

But where do we stand and how are we preparing for the impending threat?

Whatever happens we are prepared for any eventuality

The question is if Pakistan tests nuclear weapons will we follow?

Let’s first see if they do it