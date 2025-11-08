PM Modi flags off Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat; 1st semi-high-speed train between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

In a major boost to southern connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Ernakulam–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, marking the launch of the first inter-state semi-high-speed train service linking Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, the Southern Railway announced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains (@NarendraModi)(HT_PRINT)

Officials said the new service will strengthen business, education, and tourism ties between the three southern states. The train, featuring eight coaches, runs through major cities including Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Krishnarajapuram, before reaching KSR Bengaluru. It is also the third Vande Bharat train originating from Kerala, news agency PTI reported.

“The KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express will provide seamless connectivity between Ernakulam, Kerala’s commercial hub, and Bengaluru, the region’s key cosmopolitan centre,” the Southern Railway said in a press note.

Currently, the intercity express between Ernakulam and Bengaluru takes over 11 hours to cover the 583-km route. The new Vande Bharat will cut travel time to just 8 hours and 40 minutes, offering the fastest connection between the two cities, officials said.

Timings and other details

The train’s regular operations will begin on November 9, 2025. It will depart from Bengaluru at 5:10 am and reach Ernakulam at 1:50 pm, while the return journey will start at 2:20 pm and end in Bengaluru at 11:00 pm. The service will operate six days a week, except Wednesdays.

This is also the first Vande Bharat service to Palakkad, known as the Gateway of Kerala. Officials added that the corridor will greatly benefit business travellers, students, and pilgrims, while improving tourism and healthcare connectivity across the three states.

The premium train offers a modern and comfortable travel experience, equipped with GPS-based infotainment systems, bio-vacuum toilets, automatic doors, ergonomic seating, reading lights, and onboard Wi-Fi.

According to Southern Railway, the addition of this route expands the growing Vande Bharat network, which now includes over 130 services across India, connecting major regions and “bridging economic, social, and cultural barriers.”

(With agency inputs)