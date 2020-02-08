e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Malaysian Hindus defy coronavirus fears to celebrate Thaipusam festival

Malaysian Hindus defy coronavirus fears to celebrate Thaipusam festival

The crowd at the Batu Caves looked as big as in previous years despite worries about the new virus, and only a handful were wearing protective masks.

world Updated: Feb 08, 2020 16:51 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Batu Caves, Malaysia
Giant Kavadi offering cages are carried by Hindu devotees in a procession during the Thaipusam festival at Batu Caves, outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Giant Kavadi offering cages are carried by Hindu devotees in a procession during the Thaipusam festival at Batu Caves, outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP)
         

Hindus gathered in temples across Malaysia on Saturday to celebrate the annual Thaipusam festival, with many piercing their bodies with hooks and skewers, despite concerns about the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Massive crowds descended on the Batu Caves temple complex on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur to participate in the event, where Hindus showcase their devotion to the deity Lord Murugan.

Worshippers walked barefoot up 272 steps to reach the temple -- an important religious site for Tamil Hindus -- armed with gifts including milk pots which are eventually smashed as offerings.

Many displayed their fervour by carrying heavy ornate metal structures called “kavadis”, affixed to their bodies with sharp metal spikes that are hammered into the skin.

Some devotees appeared to be in a state of trance as they carried the kavadis, which can weigh as much as 100 kilogrammes (220 pounds).

Others pierced their faces with tridents or hung multiple hooks and chains from their bodies in an act of penance.

The crowd at the Batu Caves looked as big as in previous years despite worries about the new virus, and only a handful were wearing protective masks.

The pathogen has killed hundreds and infected tens of thousands in China and is spreading around the world. Malaysia has so far reported 16 cases, mostly in visiting Chinese nationals.

“We are quite worried about the Wuhan virus,” conceded devotee Navindran Arumugam, referring to the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak.

But he added he was not too concerned about picking up the illness at such a “holy place”.

Prior to Thaipusam, devotees will typically hold daily prayer sessions, abstain from sex and stick to a strict vegetarian diet for weeks.

Most of Malaysia’s roughly 32 million people are Muslim, but the country also has around two million ethnic Indians.

Most are descendants of labourers brought from ethnic Tamil areas of southern India by Malaysia’s former British colonial masters.

Lord Murugan is particularly revered in southern India and among ethnic Tamil communities in Southeast Asia.

tags
top news
Delhi voting picks up pace, EC officials say 42% vote recorded till 4 pm
Delhi voting picks up pace, EC officials say 42% vote recorded till 4 pm
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets a row as Delhi votes
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets a row as Delhi votes
Live| ‘Gone to buy stuff’: Minister on AAP’s charge of distributing money
Live| ‘Gone to buy stuff’: Minister on AAP’s charge of distributing money
44.77% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in Delhi polls, last hour to go
44.77% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in Delhi polls, last hour to go
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
Delhi: Long voter queues at Shaheen Bagh, tight security at CAA protest hub
Delhi: Long voter queues at Shaheen Bagh, tight security at CAA protest hub
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020India vs New Zealand LiveDelhi Assembly Election 2020 Voting LiveDelhi Polls 2020Manoj TiwariDelhi Exit Poll Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news