Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Malta to formally recognise Palestinian state at UN assembly, PM Robert Abela says

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 04:53 pm IST

The move supports a two-state solution amid ongoing conflict in Gaza. Prime Minister Robert Abela emphasised Malta's commitment to peace in the region.

Malta will announce its formal recognition of a Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office said, joining a group of countries in making the move.

PM Robert Abela said that the recognition of a Palestinian state was "historic" and Malta remained committed to reaching peace in the region.(AFP file photo)
PM Robert Abela said that the recognition of a Palestinian state was "historic" and Malta remained committed to reaching peace in the region.(AFP file photo)

Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal all recognised a Palestinian state on Sunday, a move intended to promote a two-state solution to end the war in Gaza. France and several other states are expected to make the same decision on Monday.

Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela first announced plans for the recognition of a Palestinian state in May, but the U.N. conference was later postponed.

The Mediterranean EU island has a history of support for Palestinian causes and has backed efforts for a two-state solution, while maintaining diplomatic relations with Israel.

The wife of former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat lived on the island for several years.

Late on Sunday Abela hailed the delivery of a consignment of flour donated by Malta to Gaza "on the eve of Malta’s recognition of a Palestinian state", in a Facebook post.

He said that the recognition of a Palestinian state was "historic" and Malta remained committed to reaching peace in the region.

