Europe slams US decision to halt visas for Palestinian leaders ahead of UN General Assembly

Several European leaders have criticised the US' decision to halt visas for Palestinian officials and leaders ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in September. Among the voice is Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has labelled the US move as “unjust." Abbas has addressed the General Assembly for many years, and generally leads the Palestinian delegation.(AP)

On Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the State Department has rescinded the visas of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and 80 other officials ahead of next month's annual high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly.

Based on the official statement, this decision was taken citing national security interests and alleged terror links.

Europe slams decision, calls on US to reconsider

Spain PM Sanchez spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday and assured him that Madrid will support him after the US denied him a visa to attend the UN General Assembly.

“Palestine has the right to make its voice heard in the United Nations and in all international forums,” Sanchez wrote on X.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, also spoke in support of Abbas, calling for the US to reconsider its decision.

“'In light of the existing headquarters agreements between the UN and its host state, we urge this decision to be reconsidered,'' Kallas said on Saturday following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen.

France, which was the first country to announce its decision to recognise Palestine at UNGA next month, also called on the US to reconsider its decision.

A UN General Assembly meeting... should not be subject to any restrictions on access," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Saturday during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Denmark.

Palestinian Authority has also called on the US to reverse its decision, which it said "stands in clear contradiction to international law and the UN Headquarters Agreement."

Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas, is a veteran 89-year-old leader and has addressed the General Assembly many times while representing the state of Palestine.

Palestinian Authority's presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh also called upon the US to reverse the decision. “This decision will only increase tension and escalation," he told Associated Press.

He added that the PA are in contact with Arab and foreign countries, especially those that are directly concerned with the issue, and efforts are underway.

(With input from agencies)