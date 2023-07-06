Man arrested in Alabama for allegedly drowning his dog because the dog had fleas

A horrifying incident unfolded on a beach in Alabama where beachgoers witnessed a man submerge his golden Labrador retriever underwater for approximately three minutes. The suspect claimed he did so because the dog had fleas, leaving witnesses in disbelief and horror. Man in Alabama submerged his golden Labrador retriever underwater for three minutes, claiming the dog had fleas. He has been arrested and charged with cruelty.(HT File)

According to eyewitnesses who later provided statements to the Dauphin Island Police Department (DIPD), they confronted the owner after seeing the tragic event and immediately called 911. The incident occurred near the Audubon Bird Sanctuary on Dauphin Island's east side.

Authorities swiftly responded to the distress call, leading to the arrest of Shawn Taulbee, a 54-year-old resident of Theodore, Alabama. Taulbee has been charged with first-degree cruelty to a dog, a felony offense. Following his arrest, he was booked at Mobile County Metro Jail but was released the same day after posting a $3,000 bond.

DIPD detective Jeremy Castile shared details of the incident in an interview with local news outlet WPMI, recounting the witnesses' statements. According to Castile, the witnesses described Taulbee's behavior as remorseless and emotionless.

Eyewitnesses informed the police that they observed Taulbee walking with his golden Labrador from the Audubon Bird Sanctuary parking lot towards the boardwalk leading to the Gulf of Mexico beach. It was at the shoreline that the witnesses claimed Taulbee tied a rope around the dog's neck, using it as a makeshift leash. He then dragged the helpless animal into the surf, ultimately holding it underwater for several minutes.

"The dog went underwater for about three minutes," Castile revealed. "When they walked up, the two witnesses were standing over the dog, and a couple of other individuals were hollering at him."

The shocking incident has left the community appalled and disturbed. Animal cruelty charges carry severe penalties, and Taulbee will face legal consequences for his alleged actions.

As investigations continue, concerned citizens hope for justice to be served in this heartbreaking case of animal abuse. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of reporting acts of cruelty and working towards stricter animal welfare laws to protect innocent creatures.

