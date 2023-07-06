‘There was blood all over’: 5 people including juvelines shot after gunman opens fire in Florida apartment complex

Two juveniles and three adults were injured after a gunman opened fire in an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. One of the victims was left with life-threatening injuries. The shooting reportedly took place at the Broward Gardens apartment complex off Northwest 19th Street and 29th Avenue. Police said gunfire erupted after a group of people confronted another in the courtyard area (REUTERS/Joshua Lott/Files - Representational image)(HT_PRINT)

Police said gunfire erupted after a group of people confronted another in the courtyard area. All five injured people were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, police said, according to the Daily Mail. One adult suffered life-threatening injuries, while the others had non-life-threatening ones. The identities and ages of the victims have yet to be disclosed.

A woman who lives in the apartment complex reportedly witnessed the bloodshed. She told Local 10 News that some of the victims were juveniles. The woman claimed she helped one of the victims who was shot in the leg.

“It's scary and I'm ready to move,” she said. “This is ridiculous. We can't even let out kids outside and feel safe, because every day there's shooting and you're scared to let your kids outside.” No suspect has been arrested yet.

Another woman revealed that she helped one of the victims just shortly before he was shot, according to wsvn.com. “When I ran out, it was just – everybody was running all over, and then, a couple of guys, like two of them, were running from around the corner, and they were like, 'I'm shot, I'm shot,'” the woman said.

“The guy, he had blood all over, so I ran to the side of one of them because that's my friend's son, and he was shot in his legs, so we just put pressure on his leg and started calling the paramedics,” she said, adding that she saw two other victims and “one was shot in his hand, the other one was shot in his chest and his arm.”

Another woman told the Miami Herald that one of her friend's sons, around 15 years of age, was shot in the leg. “Everybody was just running all over. A couple of guys were running around the corner and said they were shot,” she said. “He was nervous and shaking. It was just scary,” she said of her friend’s son.

Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale Chief of Police Patrick Lynn said during a press conference, “Our investigation has revealed that at approximately 8:40 p.m. this evening, a group of people gathered in the courtyard... a second group of people confronted them as a result gunfire ensued and now we have five people confirmed in the hospital. We are actively pursuing all investigative leads.”