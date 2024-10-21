Man bites off part of teen girl's face in bus, jailed in UK

In a bizarre incident, a 19-year-old teenager in the UK suffered a horrific injury from a stranger who bit her face in a drunk state. The accused named Darren Taylor (53) and the victim Ella Dowling before the attack.(Gloucestershire Constabulary)

Cops said the attack occurred last year, and the girl is said to be recovering from severe bite injuries following a surgery.

What preceded the strange, yet violent, attack was a verbal argument between the accused named Darren Taylor (53) and the victim Ella Dowling inside a moving bus. Taylor reportedly passed inappropriate comments about Dowling and her friends, that quickly escalated into an argument.

Dowling tried to get out as the bus pulled over at the Promenade, but Taylor lunged forward to grab and bite all over her face. The attack that lasted around five minutes left the woman severely injured. The victim has been identified as a social work student at the Portsmouth University from Cheltenham in the UK's Gloucestershire.

“The pain I felt when he sank his teeth into my face is something which will stay with me forever. He was like a dog with a toy – moving his head side to side. I put my hands around the back of his head because I knew if I didn't he would rip my lip and nose off completely. When I saw my face for the first time after the attack, I didn't recognise my own reflection, and I couldn't look in the mirror for months after that,” the Metro quoted Dowling as saying.

She managed to escape with the help of her friends and the bystanders held her until the police arrived. Taylor was arrested for causing “grievous bodily harm with intent”. Dowling was left with visible bite marks and scars all over her face. Her left nostril to lower part of her upper lip was bitten off, except for a thin layer of skin. Right portion of the lip was also bit open. She was quickly rushed to Cheltenham General Hospital, and later to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for emergency surgery that left her with 50 stiches.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2024, and on July 18, was sentenced to six years and nine months behind bars, in addition to a lifelong restraining order.

“People say my scar is healing well but for me, it's more than a scar, it's a disfigurement and a permanent reminder of what's happened to me. I smile and speak differently which is something I'm going to have to learn to live with for the rest of my life,” said Dowling as she revealed her traumatic experience.

The woman has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and hasn't taken a bus ride since the attack. Cops that she needs constant reassurance for safety and wants to stay connected over call to her mother or a friend while going out.

“The injuries Taylor caused were some of the worst I have ever seen. His actions that evening was awful, and I am glad that he will now spend time behind bars. This incident must have been horrifying for the victim, who has been extremely brave throughout the criminal justice process. This attack will have a lasting impact on her both physically and mentally, and she continues to recover at home. I would like to thank the members of the public who also bravely intervened and helped with apprehending Taylor prior to police arrival,” said Investigating officer DC Sophie McGough.