Man 'chopped up' with sword, shot at as violence erupts at UK kabaddi match: Reports

Aug 21, 2023

At least three persons were wounded after a brawl broke out allegedly involving guns and a sword during a kabaddi tournament at Alvaston in UK's Derbyshire on Sunday, the local media reported. The incident happened at the Derby Kabaddi grounds around 4pm.

Eyewitnesses said two opposing gangs caused the violence.
The Sun, citing eyewitnesses, reported that two opposing gangs caused the violence. One of them said a man was shot at before being attacked repeatedly with a sword. People were seen frantically trying to leave the site of the event in their cars as they gave their details to police, The Sun added. Witnesses said they saw more than 20 police cars rush to the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to a large scale disturbance in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston at 15.51 on Sunday 20 August."

Mirror reported that photos from the scene show armed police. Some witnesses claim two gangs were responsible for the violence.

"Three people have been injured, one seriously. They have all been taken to hospital. There is a large police presence in the area and officers are expected to remain at the scene for some time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact us quoting the reference 739 of 20 August,” the police said.

Sign out