Man gives tour of 'smallest apartment in New York' on TikTok; people are horrified

A man in New York has shared the glimpses of his tiny apartment, something that has left users on social media feeling uneasy. AJ Webber posted the tour of the apartment on popular video-sharing app TikTok.

In the 46-second clip, Webber is seen opening the door to give a small tour of his Manhattan pad in the much sought-after West Village neighbourhood. The video went viral overnight.

It was among the top 25 of most expensive New York City neighbourhoods in 2020, according to a study from Property Club.

The apartment is really tiny – about 75 square feet – which looks like a walk-in closet.

“Here is what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” Webber said. “Whatever your expectations are, lower them,” he added for people who plan to move to the Big Apple.

“As soon as you walk in the door, you have the sink,” Webber said in the video. “Right next to the sink is, conveniently located, the kitchen.”

In the visuals shown by Webber, the kitchen seems to be consisting only of a microwave and a tiny fridge, without any stove.

In his “living quarters”, Webber has two beds – one of them is a bunk bed – with a queen-sized mattress on top on one of them.

“I lowered my expectations and still, they were too high,” one user said in the comments section.

“My dorm room is bigger than that,” another user added.

News agency Bloomberg reported in October that Manhattan apartment sales surged to a record in the third quarter as buyers grabbed what they could while inventory remains high.

Closed purchases totaled 4,523, the most for any quarter in data going back to 1989, Bloomberg said quoting a report by appraiser Miller Samuel Inc and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The median price of all properties that changed hands climbed 1.4% from a year earlier to $1.12 million.