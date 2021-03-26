Home / World News / Man in Atlanta grocery had 6 guns, wore body armor: Police
world news

Man in Atlanta grocery had 6 guns, wore body armor: Police

The sharp-eyed Instacart worker is getting credit for helping officers to stop the man wearing body armor and carrying a half-dozen guns from roaming through the Publix grocery store Wednesday, police said.
AP, Atlanta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:35 AM IST
This image released by the Atlanta Police Department on March 25, 2021, show weapons taken from a suspect arrested at a Publix Supermarket in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 24. - Atlanta Police identified the suspect as Rico Marley, and according to police he is in the Fulton County Jail charged with five counts of Criminal Attempt - Aggravated Assault and six counts of Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony. (Photo by - / The Atlanta Police Department / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Atlanta Police Department" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)

A worker at an Atlanta grocery store heard “clicking sounds," and it sounded to him like someone was loading weapons inside a restroom stall, he told police. Then he saw an an “AR-15-style rifle" leaning against the wall.

The sharp-eyed Instacart worker is getting credit for helping officers to stop the man wearing body armor and carrying a half-dozen guns from roaming through the Publix grocery store Wednesday, police said.

The new details are included in police incident reports released Thursday by Atlanta police. The man's intentions are not explained in the reports.

The worker, Charles Russell, “heard clicking sounds from the bathroom stall," a police report states. “It sounded to him like someone was loading firearms."

Russell then alerted a manager at the store, urging him to call 911.

Two Atlanta police officers arrived. One grabbed a rifle from his patrol car, put on a ballistic helmet and went into the store, where he apparently surprised the armed man as he came around the corner from the restroom.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Suez Canal block could hit product supply chains. Here's why

India, US agree to resolve outstanding trade issues

Joe Biden doubles goal of Covid-19 vaccines to 200 million doses

Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health worsens in prison

“I immediately ordered the accused to put his hands up and don't move to which he complied," the officer wrote in his report. “The accused appeared to be surprised when he saw us that close to him."

Officers then arrested Rico Marley, 22, without a shot being fired.

The pistols he had were loaded with rounds in chambers, and a revolver was also fully loaded, the officer wrote. He then looked inside Marley's bag and found a loaded AR-15-style rifle and a loaded shotgun, said the officer, who noted that the suspect was wearing body armor.

Marley waived his initial court hearing Thursday. He’s charged with five counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony; and six counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, police said.

Investigators also said Marley was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney.

Russell told WSB-TV that when he saw the man in the store's bathroom, he immediately thought of Tuesday's mass shooting at a King Sooper's in Boulder that left 10 people dead.

“It possibly could have stopped something,” Russell told the TV station.

Marley's arrest also happened days after eight people were fatally shot at three massage businesses in the Atlanta area.

Police have been working to determine what exactly Marley planned to do with the arsenal. There were no reports of Marley pointing a weapon or using a weapon before authorities arrived.

____

Martin reported from Marietta, Georgia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP