'Man made disaster': World reacts as UN, IPC confirm famine in Gaza

As the war in Gaza rages on, the United Nations and UN-backed body - Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) have confirmed a famine is in effect for the Gaza Strip. The report, which was released on Friday, marks the Gaza strip famine as the first ever in West Asia. People walk with bags of humanitarian aid they received at a distribution centre run by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), (AFP)

Reacting to the IPC report and findings, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the results report were not a mystery and that the famine in Gaza was a "man-made disaster".

Israel, on the other hand, has rejected these claims and stated that any reports of famine in Gaza were part of "Hamas' lies".

As countries continue to send in aid to Gaza, Israel's restrictions and bombardment of the Palestinian enclave continue.

World reacts after UN confirms Famine in Gaza



United Kingdom

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned the famine in Gaza and Israel for its aid blockade. Calling it a "moral outrage", Lammy added that the situation in Gaza was "wholly preventable".

"The Israeli government’s refusal to allow sufficient aid into Gaza has caused this man-made catastrophe. This is a moral outrage. The IPC report makes clear the sickening consequences, especially for children. The Government of Israel can and must immediately act to stop the situation deteriorating any further," said Lammy in his official statement.

The foreign secretary further condemned renewed Israeli military action in the region, "which will only worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation and endanger the lives of the hostages held by Hamas."

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia also slammed Israel for its action, which has now resulted in a famine in Gaza.

The situation in Gaza “is a direct result of the absence of deterrence and accountability mechanisms for the repeated crimes of the Israeli occupation”, read the statement issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirms that the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is a direct result of the absence of mechanisms to deter and hold accountable the repeated crimes of the Israeli occupation," the statement added further.

Kuwait

Kuwait also condemned the “policy of starvation, oppression, and displacement”, and slammed Israel's grave violations of international law.

"The State of Kuwait reiterates its strong condemnation and denunciation of the policy of starvation, oppression, and displacement pursued by the Israeli occupation forces against innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip, in blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, and in disregard of relevant international legitimacy resolutions, particularly Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2417, which condemns the use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare in conflict situations" read the statement issued by the foreign ministry.

Palestinian Authority

The IPC report on Gaza, as per the Foreign Ministry of the Palestinian authority has “closed the door to interpretation and speculation regarding the occurrence of famine”.

“It has confirmed that what is required now, before it is too late, is the mobilisation of international influence in all its forms and dimensions to immediately halt the famine and the aggression against our people,” said the PA.

United Nations

“It is a man-made disaster, a moral indictment – and a failure of humanity itself. Famine is not about food; it is the deliberate collapse of the systems needed for human survival," wrote the UN chief on X, condemning the ongoing war.

"As the occupying power, Israel has unequivocal obligations under international law – including the duty of ensuring food and medical supplies of the population,” Guterres added further.

Tom Fletcher, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief, also condemned the situation, stating it could have been avoided and prevented.

"It is a famine that we could have prevented, if we had been allowed. Yet food stacks up at borders because of systematic obstruction by Israel," said Fletcher, adding that the Gaza Famine, is the world's famine.

“Everyone owns this.”

Amnesty International

Erika Guevara Rosas, Amnesty’s senior director for research, advocacy, policy and campaigns, referred to the famine as a "direct consequence of Israel’s deliberate campaign of starvation in Gaza."

"This famine is not a natural disaster, it is entirely man-made, deliberately orchestrated, and preventable. Israel's blocking of humanitarian aid, destruction of vital infrastructure, and killing of civilians are part of a calculated strategy to inflict unbearable suffering on Palestinians," she said in a statement on X.