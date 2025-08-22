UN-backed body declares ‘famine’ in Gaza City, 1st ever in Middle East; Israel reacts

The world's leading authority on food crises on Friday said Gaza City is gripped by famine and that it is likely to spread across the territory. Palestinians reach out with pots and containers while waiting to receive food from a charity kitchen in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, August 21, 2025.(Reuters)

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, said famine is occurring in Gaza City and could spread south to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of next month, the Associated Press reported.

According to the report, this is the first time the IPC has confirmed of a famine in the Middle East. It also comes after months of warnings by aid groups that Israel's restrictions of food and other aid into Gaza, and its military offensive, were causing high levels of starvation among Palestinian civilians, particularly children.

"After 22 months of relentless conflict, over half a million people in the Gaza Strip are facing catastrophic conditions characterised by starvation, destitution and death," the IPC report said.

The IPC has projected that by the end of September, it expects 6,14,000 people to be facing the same conditions.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the situation in Gaza is a man-made disaster, a moral indictment and a failure of humanity itself.

“Famine is not only about food; it is the deliberate collapse of the systems needed for human survival. People are starving. Children are dying. And those with the duty to act are failing,” Guterres wrote on X.

“As the occupying power, Israel has unequivocal obligations under international law — including the duty of ensuring food and medical supplies of the population. We cannot allow this situation to continue with impunity,” he added.

The war in Gaza was triggered on October 7, 2023, when Hamas killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and took some 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, Israel's military campaign has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel disputes report of famine



Israel has, however, rejected the findings of a UN-backed food security report, insisting that there was no famine in Gaza and that the findings were based on “Hamas lies”, according to AFP.

"There is no famine in Gaza," the ministry said, adding that the panel's findings were "based on Hamas lies laundered through organisations with vested interests".

"In recent weeks, a massive influx of aid has flooded the Strip with staple foods and caused a sharp decline in food price," the ministry said.

"This assessment too will be thrown into the despicable trash bin of political documents," it added.