Modi, Macron discuss efforts to end conflict in Ukraine and Gaza

New Delhi French President Emmanuel Macron dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss ongoing efforts for the peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict in West Asia. French President Emmanuel Macron is among European leaders playing a leading role in efforts to ensure the security of Ukraine amid a push to organise negotiations with Russia to end the war started by the Russian invasion in February 2022. (HT PHOTO)

Macron is among European leaders playing a leading role in efforts to ensure the security of Ukraine amid a push to organise negotiations with Russia to end the war started by the Russian invasion in February 2022. Macron also called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who offered to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

“Had a very good conversation with my friend President Macron. Exchanged views on efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership,” Modi said on social media.

Macron said in a social media post that he and Modi “coordinated our positions on the war in Ukraine in order to move towards a just and lasting peace, with strong guarantees for Ukraine and Europe’s security”.

A readout from the Indian government said Macron shared his assessment of recent meetings between the leaders of Europe, the US and Ukraine in Washington, and his perspectives on the situation in Gaza.

Modi reiterated India’s “consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflicts and early restoration of peace and stability”, the readout said.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, technology and energy and pledged to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership. Macron conveyed his support for the early conclusion of a free trade agreement between India and the European Union.

Macron added on social media that the two sides agreed to strengthen economic exchanges and the strategic partnership in all areas as this is the “key to our sovereignty and independence”.

“Following up on the AI Action Summit held in Paris last February, we are working towards the success of the AI Impact Summit to be held in New Delhi in 2026,” he said. The two sides will also work closely to prepare for the French presidency of the G7 and the Indian presidency of Brics in 2026 for more effective multilateralism, he added.