Man sneaks into Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's house, arrested: Report

ByMallika Soni
Apr 09, 2023 11:24 AM IST

Shehbaz Sharif: The suspect made his way to the prime minister's house by passing through three different paths, the report claimed.

A "suspicious" man sneaked into Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's house and was later arrested and handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department for interrogation, Geo News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (AFP)

The police has shifted the "suspicious" man to an unknown place, the report claimed as more security personnel were deputed at the PM's house. The suspect made his way to the prime minister's house by passing through three different paths, the report claimed.

Following the arrest, security agencies were interrogating the suspect, it added. The agencies have also acquired the CCTV footage and are trying to find out how the suspect had entered the house, Geo News reported.

Topics
shehbaz sharif pakistan
