Wed, Oct 08, 2025
35-year-old man who attacked UK synagogue pledged allegiance to Islamic State terror group

HT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 08, 2025 09:26 pm IST

Identified as Jihad Al-Shamie, the man was shot dead by the police outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue after he killed two Jewish men

The 35-year-old man who was killed after he attacked a synagogue, a Jewish place of worship, in the UK on October 2 had called the cops to say he was allied with the terror group that calls itself Islamic State, reports in British media said on Wednesday, October 8.

Jihad al-Shamie, 35, called the emergency number 999 before he was killed by cops.(FB)
Identified as Jihad Al-Shamie, the man was shot dead by the police outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue after he killed two Jewish men.

The call to the police emergency number 999 was made by Al-Shamie's after his car hit a wall, after he had driven into worshippers, a spokesperson for Counter Terrorism Police North West told the BBC.

His victims were Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53.

A niece (R) of Adrian Daulby, one of two men killed in a terror attack on Heaton Park synagogue on October 2, wipes her eye after the funeral service in Salford on October 6.(AFP)
