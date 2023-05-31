Manhattan DA opposes Trump's attempt to move "hush money" case to federal court

On Tuesday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has urged a judge to deny former President Donald Trump's attempt to transfer the state "hush money" case against him to federal court.

FILE PHOTO: New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks during a news conference at 1 Police Plaza in New York City, U.S., April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)

Trump's legal team argued that the case “involves important federal questions,” citing his alleged violations of both state and federal election law, as well as the fact that some of the conduct occurred while he was in office.

But, prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office contend that Trump does not have the right to invoke a statute reserved for federal government officials seeking to move a case to federal court.

They argue that since Trump was not acting as president during the alleged crimes, he cannot claim a connection to his official duties and responsibilities.

According to court documents filed on Tuesday, Trump's alleged actions “had no connection to his official duties and responsibilities as President,” and “instead arose from his unofficial actions relating to his private business and pre-election conduct.”

Prosecutors assert that the charges against the former U.S. President involve his unofficial actions to falsify records and conceal criminal conduct that primarily occurred before his inauguration.

In the ongoing case, the former president has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The charges allege that Trump orchestrated "catch-and-kill" payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal to prevent them from disclosing alleged affairs in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Prosecutors claim that Trump falsified business records to cover up reimbursements to his former lawyer and "fixer," Michael Cohen, for the hush money payment to Daniels.

According to court papers, the charges against the45th U.S. President “concern his unofficial actions to falsify the records of his personal business, while reimbursing his ‘personal lawyer’ for pre-election expenditure, to conceal criminal conduct that largely occurred before his inauguration.”

While the state case proceeds, the question of whether it should be transferred to federal court remains unresolved.

State court Judge Juan Merchan has scheduled a trial date for March 25, 2024, which coincides with the primary season for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, declined to comment on the matter.

As the legal battle continues, the spotlight remains on the former president and the allegations surrounding his alleged involvement in the hush money payments.