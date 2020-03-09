‘Manipulated media’: Twitter on video shared by Trump ahead of battle for 6 states

world

Twitter fact-checked a video re-tweeted by President Donald Trump Sunday and labelled it “manipulated media”, as Democrats prepared for nominating contests in six states on Tuesday with former Vice-President Joe Biden expecting to widen his lead over Senator Bernie Sanders.

Trump had retweeted the video posted by White House director of social media Dan Scavino. The video wrongly showed Biden as saying, “...we can only re-elect Donald Trump”. The clip edited out the rest of the quote. “We can only re-elect Donald Trump, if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here,” Biden had said. He used the same phrase his former boss Barack Obama used last April while commenting on internal rife among Democrats.

This comes in the light of social media giants like Facebook and Twitter facing growing criticism for allowing their platforms to be used to publish and transmit false information. Twitter will use the label of “manipulated media”, it has said, for content “that have been deceptively altered or fabricated”.

Multiple US media publications are also independently keeping a check on President Trump’s remarks and social media posts. Accroding to The Washington Post’s column ‘Fact-Checker’, the US president has made 16,231 false or misleading claims so far.

The Sunday re-tweet from the president came as part of his efforts to insinuate himself in the Democratic race by belittling, mocking and inciting other candidates.

The focus of the nominating contests is now on six states that go to polls Tuesday — Michigan, Washington (state), North Dakota, Idaho, Mississippi and Missouri. All eyes are on Michigan, a key state.

Heading into these primaries, Biden picked up the endorsement of one more of his erstwhile rivals for the nomination, Senator Cory Booker, taking his lead to 7-0 over Sanders. The former vice-president is expected to present Booker and senator Kamal Harris, who announced her endorsement Sunday, at a poll-eve event Monday on the eve of the Tuesday polling.

Biden is leading Sanders 50.3% to 35.3% in the RealClearPolitics average of polls, and 664 to 573 in the count of delegates, with the winning target being 1,991 delegates.