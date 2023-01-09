Who is Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh? US' first female Sikh judge

Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh became the first female Sikh judge in the US marking a historic day in Houston, Texas.

“Mama we made it! It is a 'true honor' to rep the people of Harris County as a Sikh civil court judge. Thank you to everyone for making this a historic moment, one that someday won't be an uncommon event - because there will be a judiciary that includes countless Sikh people and other minorities,” Manpreet Monica Singh in a Facebook post.

"I'm ready to put my 2 decades of experience to good use," she added.

All you need to know about Manpreet Monica Singh:

1. Manpreet Monica Singh was born and raised in Houston. She now lives in Bellaire with her husband and two children.

2. Manpreet Monica Singh has been an attorney for 20 years. She has been involved in many civil rights organisations at the local, state and national levels.

3. As Manpreet Monica Singh was sworn in, judge Ravi Sandill, Texas' first South Asian judge, presided over the ceremony.

4. “It's a really big moment for the Sikh community. When they see someone of colour, someone a little different, they know that possibility is available to them. Manpreet is not only an ambassador for Sikhs but also for all women of colour,” Ravi Sandill said.

5. Following her swearing-in, Manpreet Monica Singh said, “I thought it was important for kids, as they go through their education, that they could see that there's a possibility for professions that we never had access to before.”

