How world leaders reacted to anti-democratic riots in Brazil

Supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country's Supreme Court and other government buildings surrounding the presidential palace in the country's capital Brasilia.

Prime minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern following the raid saying, "Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities."

Here's how world leaders reacted:

1. US president Joe Biden condemned the attack saying, "Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial."

2. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, “Appalled by the acts of violence and illegal occupation of Brasilia's government quarter by violent extremists today. Full support to Lula and his government, to Congress and to the Federal Supreme Court.”

3. France's president Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for Brazil's president Lula saying, “The will of the Brazilian people and the democratic institutions must be respected!”

4. Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni said that the world must not remain indifferent to the events in Brazil saying, "The images of the irruption into institutional offices are unacceptable and incompatible with any form of democratic dissent. A return to normality is urgently needed and we express solidarity with Brazilian institutions."

