Watch: Rishi Sunak refuses to answer this question 3 times amid strikes in UK

British prime minister Rishi Sunak was urged to "come clean" after he repeatedly refused to answer a question on private healthcare. Amid strikes in UK by the health staff, Rishi Sunak told the BBC that questions over whether he is registered with a private hospital charging 250 pounds for a 30 minute appointment were a "distraction" and "not really relevant".

Through the interview, Rishi Sunak also told people to stop “bandying around” wrong claims that 300 to 500 people are dying a week due to “delays and problems with urgent and emergency care”.

“The NHS have themselves said they don’t recognise those numbers and would be careful about bandying them around," Rishi Sunak said.

Refusing to answer whether he’d work in a care home for 18,000 pounds, Rishi Sunak said, “The job I’m doing is making a difference to the country as Prime Minister.”

Rishi Sunak's comments were criticised by the royal college of nursing general secretary Pat Cullen, saying, “He needed to come clean as a public servant… When you’re accountable to the public, you have to be honest with them.”

While Labour's shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said that Rishi Sunak “gave the impression of someone who not only doesn't use the NHS but doesn't under the scale of the challenge or have a plan to deal with the fundamental problems.”

