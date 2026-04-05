Many Iranian military leaders 'terminated' in massive strike in Tehran, says Trump; shares video

In the video, multiple strikes were seen allegedly hitting some locations in the Iranian capital in a minute, with Trump saying, “Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!”

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US President also shared a video of overnight American strikes on Tehran .

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that many of the military leaders of Iran had been killed in a “massive” strike in Tehran.

This comes even as the US forces rescued the second crew member of the F-15 Strike Eagle which was shot down over Iran on Friday. Trump called the rescue operation “one of the most daring” in US history. Meanwhile, Trump and Israel have also been stepping up pressure on Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz before the US President's deadline.

Trump threatens Iran: ‘Make a deal’ or face ‘hell’ Trump, who has in the past threatened to hit Iranian power plants if his demands were not accepted, urged Tehran to make a deal, with his 48-hour deadline to end the war nearing.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them. Glory be to GOD!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Also Read | What Donald Trump's 48-hour deadline means: All that can unfold in the next 2 days in US-Iran war

Trump has been sending mixed signals, from hints of diplomatic progress to threats to bomb Iran "back to the Stone Ages." While the US President had earlier said talks were “going well” and were "productive," the downing of the US aircraft pierced the aura of invincibility Trump and top administration officials have sought to project, Bloomberg reported.

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said his country had never refused mediation talks in Islamabad, after reports of obstacles in the same. Araghchi, in a post on social media platform X, said Iran's position was being “misrepresented by US media.”

“We have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting end to the illegal war that is imposed on us,” he said in the post, while expressing gratitude towards Pakistan for its efforts.

This came after claims surfaced suggesting that while some progress has been made, the momentum has slowed down in talks due to the absence of a response from the Iranian side. These were published in reports from the US-based The Wall Street Journal and Pakistan-based Dawn.