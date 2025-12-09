Martin Parr, extraordinary chronicler of modern life’s colour and chaos, dies

In 1997, Martin Parr took a photograph titled, A Perfect Cup of Tea, Sand Bay, England. This is the caption he gave it: “I’ve done many other pictures of cups of tea, but this is the best: every component is correct. It’s a perfect cup of tea in a perfect Wedgwood cup and saucer on a perfect red gingham tablecloth.” Martin Parr (AFP)

It is this rare ability to locate impeccable composition in the utterly ordinary that made Parr one of the most extraordinary photographers of our time. From seaside towns to global tourism circuits, his mischievous yet empathetic lens changed the way we look at modern life, and at each other.

Parr, aged 73, died on Saturday at his home in Bristol, the Martin Parr Foundation announced in a statement. Parr is survived by his wife Susie, daughter Ellen, sister and grandson.

Parr was among the most distinctive documentary photographers of his generation, a chronicler of modern life with deep curiosity and a love for the unspectacular. In an age drowning in images, Parr stood apart. His photographs were instantly recognisable—bright, brash, deeply human, and unafraid to reveal the eccentricities of everyday life. He made the mundane unforgettable.

That instinct resonated powerfully in India. “It is with both immense grief and profound gratitude that PHOTOINK remembers the life and work of Martin Parr,” said gallerist Devika Daulat-Singh, who had a long association with Parr.

The Delhi-based photo agency and publication design studio showed his works in India for the first time in 2010. It also brought out ‘Martin Parr in India 1984–2009’, a photo book during that time.

“Martin’s unforgettable photographs will forever shape our ability to imagine modern British life. His work on India, an endeavour spread over three decades, gifted us a keenly observed, lively portrait of our storied and lustrous nation. His generosity towards young photographers and love for the photobook is his legacy to the world of photography.”

Parr, who had been visiting India since the mid-80s, once told Ravi Agarwal in an interview published in Platform, “I’m both repelled and drawn into India. It’s a funny old addiction, India. It is yin and yang but everything isn’t as straightforward where everything is sweet and nice.(...) You’re never bored in India.”

Parr’s work straddled a delicate line between satire and sincerity. His frames might wink, but they were anchored in genuine interest in human ritual—eating, shopping, holidaying, queuing, flirting, waiting, posing, celebrating. While others chased conflict or high drama, Parr sought revelation in the everyday: in seaside towns, supermarkets, garden shows, suburban living rooms, food courts and global tourism circuits. He demonstrated that the ordinary was never truly ordinary; it simply needed to be seen with an unsentimental, curious eye.

Yet, his life wasn’t without controversy. His photographs of the British working class in The Last Resort (1983-85), one of his most famous works, earned him critical ire for being controversial.

Born in Surrey in 1952, Parr grew up in a landscape of community gatherings, church halls and modest holidays—social environments that later shaped his anthropological style. After studying photography at Manchester Polytechnic, he emerged into a Britain wrestling with economic downturn and shifting identities. The Last Resort, shot in New Brighton, for instance, captured working-class families at leisure.

His entry into Magnum Photos in 1994 sparked a similar debate. The agency’s old guard, steeped in monochrome humanism, baulked at Parr’s saturated colours and ironic tone. Yet his election marked a necessary evolution—recognising that documentary photography could embrace humour, consumerism and a fuller spectrum of contemporary life. Parr later became Magnum’s president, proving that disruptors, too, can become stewards of institutions.

For many Indian photographers, Parr’s visits to India, whether through exhibitions, workshops or lectures, were catalytic. Photographer and curator Ram Rahman remembers meeting him in Delhi during his 2010 PHOTOINK show, “We hit it off immediately. We both had the same sense of humour,” he says. “His humorous and ironic look at British society, from the working class to the elite, was documentary photography of a different kind. He found the extraordinary in the ordinary, people at leisure, for instance.” Rahman recalledd how Parr took a particular interest in his work on Sunil Janah. “He included it in his collection,” Rahman says. “Later, he hunted down Janah’s book The Second Creature, designed by Satyajit Ray. He got a copy without a cover, so I scanned mine and sent it to him. That was Martin—curious, generous, obsessive about photobooks.”

Photographer Philippe Calia recalls meeting Parr in 2016. “His lecture at Jnanapravaha Mumbai on the history of the photobook, ten years ago, was an important moment for the community. It placed this specific medium at the centre of the history of photography and set many of us down the path of bookmaking.”

Through teaching and mentorship—including in India—he shaped generations of photographers who built upon his mix of irony and empathy.