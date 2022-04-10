Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maryam Nawaz terms Imran Khan's ouster as end of Pakistan's ‘darkest period’

Imran Khan's four-year run as Pakistan's Prime Minister ended Saturday midnight after losing the no-trust vote against a united opposition.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz.(AFP)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 05:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

After Imran Khan lost the no-trust vote late Saturday night. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the “nightmare for my beloved” country is over, adding that it was time to “heal [and] repair”. Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, prayed for success as “we embark on a difficult journey of repairing” the damage caused by the cricketer-turned-politician.

“The darkest period in the history of Pakistan has come to an end. We bow our heads before The Almighty and pray for His guidance & success as we embark on a difficult journey of repairing the damage this man has caused to our homeland,” she tweeted.

Pakistan lawmakers ended Imran Khan’s four-year run in a no-confidence vote which was repeatedly delayed due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader’s manoeuvring. A united opposition with 174 lawmakers ousted Khan after National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker tendered their resignation.

Maryam had earlier blasted Khan for lavishing praise on India, saying he should go to the neighbouring country if he likes it so much. In an address to the nation, Khan had called India a "nation with a great sense of honour", highlighting that no superpower can dictate terms to New Delhi.

Reacting to his remarks, Maryam said that the PTI leader has “gone mad”.

"Imran is praising India. He should also follow it on no-trust move. Some 27 no-confidence motions were tabled against different prime ministers of India. No one has played with the Constitution, democracy and ethics like him (Khan). Vajpayee lost the no trust move by one vote and went home but he did not take the Constitution, nation and country hostage like Khan," she said in a series of tweets on Saturday.

“If you like India so much then shift there and leave the life of Pakistan,” the 48-year-old PML-N leader said.

