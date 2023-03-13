Masked man accidentally tries to rob son at knifepoint in Scotland: Report

In a bizarre incident, a man in Scotland's Glasgow attempted to rob his own son at knifepoint. The masked man was unaware that the target was his own son. The 45-year-old had disguised himself with a snood and targeted the boy at an ATM in Cranhill in Glasgow in November last year, BBC reported.

The 17-year-old son had used the cash machine near his home to withdraw 10 pounds ( ₹986). Reportedly, when the boy put his card in his pocket and took the cash from the machine, he was pinned up against the wall by the neck.

The boy saw a large knife pressed against his face. The hooded man then demanded to hand over the money to him. However, the teenager immediately identified his father from his voice and was left stunned. He asked his father, ''Are you serious? Do you know who this is?'' When the attacker said he didn't care, the boy pulled down his snood and asked, "What are you doing?"

To which his father said, “I’m sorry, I’m desperate.”

The son soon fled the scene and told his family members about the incident before alerting the police. The robber was subsequently arrested and later confessed to his crime. "I didn't know it was him at the cash machine. I have done it. I will do the time for it,'' he said while admitting a charge of attempting to rob the victim.

The man has been sentenced to 26 months in prison.

