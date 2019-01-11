Massachusetts ends Wynn probe, but won’t release findings yet

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission completed an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against former gambling executive Steve Wynn and the company he founded, Wynn Resorts Ltd.

The commission won’t release any of the findings or a conclusion until its attorneys assess a Nevada judge’s ruling this month that bars some of the information from being disclosed.

David Mackey, an outside counsel to commission, told the panel Thursday he is awaiting a written version of Nevada District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez’s ruling. Upon receiving that, Mackey said, investigators will assess what may need to be removed from the report. Ed Bedrosian, executive director of the commission, said the work was otherwise complete.

Regulators in Nevada, Macau and Massachusetts began investigations of the company following reports of sexual harassment by Wynn, charges that he has denied. The casino industry legend left the company last February and sold all of his shares. Wynn Resorts has replaced much of its board and executive ranks since then. Depending on the results of the investigations, none of which have been made public, Wynn Resorts could lose its license to operate in any of the jurisdictions.

Wynn Resorts is building a $2.6 billion hotel and casino just outside of Boston that is scheduled to open in June. Wynn executives told commissioners Thursday that the project is 90 percent complete and scheduled to open on time.

Wynn shares fell 1.3 percent to $112.92 in New York. The stock declined 41 percent last year as betting activity in Las Vegas and Macau slowed.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 01:00 IST