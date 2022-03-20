Massive explosion heard in Pakistan's Sialkot Cantt area: Report
- The sound of the blast was reportedly heard near the cantonment area in the Punjab province.
A massive explosion occurred in the northern Pakistani city of Sialkot on Sunday, news agency ANI reported citing the local media. The sound of the blast was reportedly heard near the cantonment area in the Punjab province.
"Pakistan - Multiple explosions at the Sialkot military base in northern Pakistan. Initial indications are this is an ammunition storage area. A large fire is burning. Cause as yet unverified," Rishi Suri, editor of The Daily Milap said in a tweet.
Several people are also putting out videos of the incident, with many claiming that there were multiple explosions that occurred in the area. In the videos, thick columns of grey and black smoke can be seen rising from the site.
The Sialkot cantonment, one of the oldest and most important Pakistan army bases, is adjacent to the city. It was established by the British Indian Army in 1852.
The incident occurs at a time when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently struggling to save his government -- after two opposition parties moved a no-trust vote in the country’s Parliament and a revolt brewing within his own ruling coalition.
As many as 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government, led by Khan, was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.
