Massive gas pipeline explosion in Malaysia's Putra Heights makes ‘mushroom cloud’ | Video

A massive explosion was triggered by a fire that broke out inside a gas pipeline in Putra Heights of Selangor state near Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, on Tuesday, prompting authorities to order evacuations from nearby residential areas. The towering blaze near a gas station in Putra Heights in central Selangor state was visible from kilometres away. (X/@AZ_Intel_)

The towering blaze near a gas station in Putra Heights in central Selangor state was visible from kilometres away. Fire rescue teams were dispatched with engines, medical response vehicles, water tankers and a hazardous materials unit. Authorities said 12 people were injured, and 82 others were rescued from the accident.

A video of the accident has gone viral on social media in which a huge fiery mushroom cloud could be seen billowing into the sky.

Fire department director Wan Mohamad Razali Wan Ismail, cited by The Star English-language newspaper, said that dozens of firefighters were immediately rushed for rescue operations. The team identified a burst pipeline as the cause of the fire.

Assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar told Malaymail that a distress call was received around 8:10 am. “The fire involved a leaking Petronas gas pipeline, with an estimated 500 metres of the pipeline engulfed in flames,” he said.

BNO news reported that several homes have caught fire in the accident and some individuals were trapped inside the flames. The exact number of such individuals or the number of people evacuated remain unclear at the time of filing this report.

Victims of the accident were given medical assistance at a temporary relief center at the Putra Heights Mosque Multipurpose Hall. The report mentioned that several individuals have suffered burn injuries and are awaiting medical attention.

The concerned gas pipeline has been shut off and rescue personnel are working to exhaust the remaining fuel to avoid further explosions.